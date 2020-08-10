Lane closures on I-75 in Scott County for paving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers on I-75 southbound in Scott County may want to allow a little extra time Tuesday for possible lane closures.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the temporary closures are necessary for asphalt repairs. A new base and surface will be applied. The closures are:

- Advertisement -

Interstate 75 – Southbound

Tuesday, August 11 – 8:00 a.m. until 4 p.m.

the left/fast and middle lane will be closed at milepoint 128.2

Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.