UPDATE: Convicted felon charged in man’s death

UPDATE POSTED 2:45 P.M. AUG. 10, 2020

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – The victim has been identified and a man charged with murder in his death in connection with human remains found last week in Trigg County.

The human remains located Thursday, August 6,in a wood line along a cemetery near Old Rocky Point Road near Cadiz have been identified as 25-year-old Cameron M. Phillips, of Powderly, Kentucky, the Kentucky State Police said.

During their investigation over the weekend, Kentucky State Police Post 1 detectives interviewed multiple individuals and collected evidence. Early Monday morning, detectives spoke with and arrested Montie E. Streeval, 31, of Cadiz, according to the KSP.

He is charged with murder and possession of handgun by convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing by Post 1 detectives.

UPDATE, POSTED 7 P.M., AUG. 7, 2020

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police detectives need the public’s help identifying remains found along a tree line beside a cemetery off Old Rocky Point Road near Cadiz,Ky.

An autopsy was conducted at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville Friday morning.

At this time, detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the body.

Investigators hope items located with the body, including two bracelets, a pair of black AND1 shoes, a blue Reebok T-shirt, and what appears to be a necklace, will help.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 8 a.m. Aug. 7, 2020

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police and other agencies are investigating human remains found Thursday afternoon in Trigg County near Cadiz.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., Thursday, troopers were called to a cemetery on Old Rocky Point Road after the remains were found along a tree line. Prior to the arrival of KSP detectives, Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed the remains were human.

Initial investigation by Post 1 detectives shows the remains were decomposed and there was no form of identification with the body. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

It’s unclear whether the remains had been buried in the cemetery and had been unearthed.

The investigation is ongoing by Detective David Dick. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office and the Trigg County Coroner.

Anyone with information regarding the human remains is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.