Fayette schools issue statement on online classes, Virtual Academy

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – In a statement in response to Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation that schools open whenever they feel comfortable but delay in-person classes until Sept. 28, Fayette County Public Schools issued the following statement about in-person classes, online learning and the district’s Virtual Learning Academy option:

“In the Fayette County Public Schools, we believe victory is in the classroom and the best learning environment for our students is in person instruction, where they have the benefit of interaction with teachers and peers. Unfortunately, we continue to see significant community spread in Lexington, which means we will not be returning to in-person instruction when school starts on August 26. All of our students will begin the school year with virtual learning, either through Non-Traditional Instruction 2DL: Differentiated Distance Learning or in the Virtual Learning Academy.

“If conditions improve and infection numbers go down, we will return to campus under either a hybrid model with reduced numbers of students or traditional school. That is when the Virtual Learning Academy will become important. The Virtual Learning Academy is for that small number of families who – for reasons related to their child’s health or the health of others in their household – do not want to return to in-person instruction at all. It is critical that families understand this is a semester long commitment to online instruction, and that the program will not have the wide variety of course offerings and specialized programs as other FCPS schools. Dual credit classes, language immersion, technical center experiences, International Baccalaureate courses, and specialized art and music instruction will not be available.

In our Reenvisioning, Reimagining and Renewing Plan, we indicated that the information period for the virtual academy option would be available after August 3. Opening a new program is a multi-step process that includes receiving approval at both the state and local level. Enrollment has opened first to those families who indicated on the reopening survey that they were interested in a virtual only option for their children and gave us their contact information. Those offers have already gone out. Once those families have decided whether to accept placement in the virtual academy, we may have space to offer other students.

“Since all students have the opportunity to start the year with NTI 2DL, we expect a seamless transition to the virtual academy for those families with individual circumstances that preclude being able to return to in-person instruction.”