Complaints filed over technical issues with virtual meeting

PADUCAH, Ky. – A Kentucky city commissioner and a TV station have filed open meeting complaints against Paducah officials citing technical problems with a virtual meeting.
The complaints from City Commissioner Richard Abraham and WPSD-TV say the the Paducah City Commission voted on several major projects July 28 despite problems with video and audio.
WPSD says the technical issues failed to allow proper public access to the meeting.
A city commissioner who is running for mayor said officials should have stopped the meeting to address the problems.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless says the city clerk called the attorney general’s office to assure the city was in compliance.