Only three more UK students test positive for coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of students testing positive in the University of Kentucky’s mass testing program remains low with only three additional students thruogh the first four days of testing..

According to the latest numbers released Sunday, 34 students — three more than Saturday’s report — have tested positive out of 6,093 tested.

- Advertisement -

That brings to 34 the number of positive results from Aug. 3-6, according to UK.

That’s a .6 percent positivity rate.

The daily test results are released by the university as it works to control the spread of the virus and establishes a baseline of student and staff infections.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 22, testing for all students — undergraduate, graduate and professional — will be available at no cost to students at five sites on campus and offered through a third-party expert — Lexington-based testing and genomics company, Wild Health — that has been retained by the university.

Friday, the university expanded the free testing t staff who will be working on campus this fall.

The idea is to create a baseline for university officials as plans are implemented for ongoing daily screening, contact tracing and other health measures. Using a third party for testing also will enable UK HealthCare to maintain its capacity for testing health workers, first responders and the community.