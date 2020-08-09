Morehead State students begin moving in…with masks and distance

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
16

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ)- Morehead State University students started moving into dorms Saturday, but it looked different than the average college move in because of coronavirus.

Morehead is welcoming students in the same way many schools are across the state this year.

- Advertisement -

Students are moving in waves over a nine day period from August 8th to August 16th.

Parents and students must wear masks.

The university says there would typically be hundreds of people helping students out, but not this year.

Still, students tell Morehead they’re glad to be there.

“Meeting new people is really exciting for me. I’m really outgoing so I just love to meet new friends,” said freshman Grace Litteral from West Liberty.

Classes begin Monday, August 17th.

Previous articleKSP: Two-year old finds gun, shoots self in the head
Next articleDanville man arrested after reportedly pointing taser at officers during chase
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!