Morehead State students begin moving in…with masks and distance

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ)- Morehead State University students started moving into dorms Saturday, but it looked different than the average college move in because of coronavirus.

Morehead is welcoming students in the same way many schools are across the state this year.

Students are moving in waves over a nine day period from August 8th to August 16th.

Parents and students must wear masks.

The university says there would typically be hundreds of people helping students out, but not this year.

Still, students tell Morehead they’re glad to be there.

“Meeting new people is really exciting for me. I’m really outgoing so I just love to meet new friends,” said freshman Grace Litteral from West Liberty.

Classes begin Monday, August 17th.