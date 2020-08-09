Growing speculation college football season could be canceled

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
11

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTVQ) – Rumors and speculation kicked-in to high gear on Sunday that the fall college sports season could be canceled due to the surging coronavirus.

ESPN tweeted “Commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday, as there is growing concern among college athletics officials that the upcoming football season and other fall sports can’t be played.”

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated tweeted Sunday night: “Attempts to salvage the fall 2020 college football season are all but over.”

There were also numerous media reports that the Big Ten Conference could decide as soon as Monday that it is canceling the fall sports season, including football.  Those same reports say the conference could be part of a joint announcement with the Power 5 conferences later in the week.

ESPN also reported that Pac-12 presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet on Tuesday. And Kirk Bohls of the Austin-American Statesman reported the Big 12 would meet Tuesday to discuss the football season.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported there have been reports that college administrators have become concerned about reports of possible heart damage in young people associated with contracting the virus.

As of this writing, no word from the Southeastern Conference, which just last Friday announced the addition of two league games for each team in the conference.  That followed an earlier announcement that the SEC would only play conference games this upcoming season.  Alabama and Mississippi were added to Kentucky’s conference-only schedule.

Tom Kenny
