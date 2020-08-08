‘Stuff the Bus’ donation drive gives school supplies to families in need

By
Christy Bollinger
-
0
17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Salvation Army is hosting it’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ school donation drive this weekend, helping families in need.

With the pandemic bills and food take priority, so now is the time to donate school supplies if you can.

You can find white drop off boxes at various Walmarts in Lexington; Hamburg, New Circle Road, Nicholasville Road, and the Palomar Centre Neighborhood Market.

There are also bins at the Walmarts in Nicholasville and Georgetown.

The Salvation Army asks for newly bought supplies.

If you would prefer to donate monetarily you can do so online.

The supply drive ends Sunday.

Christy Bollinger
