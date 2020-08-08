Investigators seek info on armed robbery suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A lone gunman robbed a Laurel County business Friday night and investigators need the community’s help with information.
According to Sheriff John Root, the gunman entered T Mart Discount Tobacco at 5491 South Highway 25 about six miles south of London at about 9 p.m. Friday.
He was armed with a pistol, demanded money, took an undetermined amount of cash and left, the sheriff said.
The suspect is described as wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a white ball cap and a blue surgical mask.
Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Reed along with Sgt. Greg Poynter, Lt. Chris Edwards, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, and Deputy Hunter Disney are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or a message on the Laurel County Sheriff’s office Facebook page or an email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.
All information will be strictly confidential.