Half pound of meth seized, 7 charged

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A joint investigation across several counties lands seven people in jail and gets a half pound of crystal meth off the streets.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, the arrests came at about 3:39 Friday afternoon at a home on East Pittsburgh Church Road about a mile north of London.

Because of the amount of drugs seized, the case likely will be handled by federal prosecutors. The DEA assisted in the operation.

According to Root and Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, those charged are:

— The home owner, Michelle L. Spurlock, 48, of East Pittsburgh Church Road, London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine.

— Alan Ramsey, 48, of Rupert Lane, London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree – first offense more than 2 grams of methamphetamine.

— Tony Ramsey, 45, of East Pittsburgh Church Road, London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine.

— Dustin G. Goosetree, 28, East Pittsburgh Church Road, London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine

— David Jackson, 41, of Wildwood Trail, Pineville, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine.

— Amanda C. Vanmeter, 34, of Larchmont Avenue, Louisville, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine.

— Deandre L. Coffman, 31, of Algonquin, Louisville, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Root said investigators developed information that a large amount f crystal met was being delivered from Louisville to the London address.

Assisting on the investigation and arrests for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lt. Chris Edwards, Det. Taylor McDaniel, Det. Richard Dalrymple, Deputy Robert Reed, Deputy Allen Turner, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler.

For the Knox County Sheriff’s office: Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and Knox County deputies. Also investigating was the London Office of the DEA.