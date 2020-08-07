Richmond, other area residents named to boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed Frank Smith as a member of the Commission on Human Rights.
- The Rev. Frank Smith of Louisville serves as pastor and vice president at Simmons College of Kentucky. He shall replace Vincent Cummins, who has resigned. Mr. Smith shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending September 12, 2020.
— Appointed Tyra Walker and John Ward as members of the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council.
- Tyra Walker of Louisville is a teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools. She shall replace Ronnie Nolan, whose term has expired. Ms. Walker shall serve a term expiring August 1, 2022.
- John Ward of Elizabethtown is the sheriff in Hardin County. He shall replace Phillip Russell, whose term has expired. Sheriff Ward shall serve for a term expiring August 1, 2022.
— Appointed Waqar Saleem and Heidi Koenig as members of the State Board of Medical Licensure.
- Waqar Saleem of Prospect is a physician at the University of Louisville. He shall replace Michael Fletcher, whose term has expired. Dr. Saleem shall serve for a term expiring August 31, 2024.
- Heidi Koenig of Louisville is a physician at the University of Louisville. She shall replace Kenneth Payne, whose term has expired. Dr. Koenig shall serve for a term expiring August 31, 2024.
— Appointed Laurie Larkin as a member of the Kentucky Eating Disorder Council.
- Laurie Larkin of Richmond is a professor at Eastern Kentucky University. She shall serve for a term expiring August 2, 2022.
— Appointed Casey Ellis as a member of the Kentucky Transportation Center Advisory Board.
- Casey Ellis of Owenton is the county judge/executive in Owen County. He shall replace Gary Moore, whose term has expired. Judge/Executive Ellis shall serve for a term expiring August 10, 2022.