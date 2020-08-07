UPDATE: Fayette jail confirms outbreak of 46 coronavirus cases

UPDATED FRIDAY, AUG. 7, 2020 6:10 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since the first positive case among inmates was identified on Monday, the Lexington Division of Community Corrections — Fayette Detention Center — has tested a total of 93 inmates, with 44 coming back positive, 17 negative, and 32 pending, according to Capt. Matthew Lemonds.

Staff members who may have come into contact with the infected inmates have also been tested. As of late Friday afternoon, 18 staff members have been tested, with two coming back positive, five negative and 11 pending.

Staff members who test positive are not allowed to return to work until they test negative, Lemonds said in a statement.

All of the positive test results are coming from the same housing unit as the first inmate who began showing symptoms.

Once an inmate has been tested, he or she is relocated to a new unit, based on the result of the test:

Inmates who have tested negative, but were in contact with other inmates who have tested positive, are moved to a new unit and quarantined. Inmates who have tested positive are placed in medical isolation until they can be cleared by medical staff.



The Health Department is providing guidance on continued testing, and reducing the risk to other inmates, Corrections Officers, and staff.

Community Corrections has been closely following the Governor’s guidance and guidance from the Kentucky Department of Corrections on COVID-19 since the earliest days of this pandemic. Here are some of the steps that have been taken:

Mayor Linda Gorton closed the facility to visitors on March 10. Entering inmates who do not show symptoms are quarantined for no less than 14 days before they are allowed to enter one of the general population housing units. Prior to an inmate entering the facility, his or her temperature is taken by intake staff and a medical assessment is completed during the intake process. If at any point during this process, the inmate indicates or medical staff observes that the inmate is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the inmate is placed on isolation status until cleared by medical staff. On May 22, all inmates were provided with cloth masks to be worn when outside their living areas. Masks are mandatory for all staff entering the building.



UPDATED 4:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After reporting the first case in five months Tuesday night, the Fayette County Detention Center — Lexington Division of Community Corrections — has confirmed a second and third case of COVID-19 among the inmate population after positive test results came back Wednesday.

Both inmates began showing symptoms and were tested on Monday, jail administrators said in a statement. Both inmates were immediately moved into medical isolation.

All inmates in the unit where they were previously housed have been isolated from the general population.

Several Corrections officers who worked in this unit have also been tested, and are isolated at home, awaiting their results.

Gov. Andy Beshear touched on the issue during his daily briefing Wednesday.

“It’s something were seeing in local jails across the state. They’ve gone this long, but we are seeing an increase across the state and it’s spreading everywhere,” Beshear said.

According to Capt. Matthew Lemonds, who heads the facility, the jail currently has 887 inmates, not anywhere near its 1,400 inmate capacity. It has about 300 total staff.

The Division of Community Corrections is continuing to work with the Lexington Health Department for guidance on continued testing and reducing the risk to other inmates, Corrections Officers, and staff.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 9 P.M. TUESDAY, AUG. 4, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate housed with the Lexington Division of Community Corrections — Fayette County Detention Center — tested positive for COVID-19, the center reported Tuesday night.

This is the first positive case among inmates.

The inmate began showing symptoms and was tested Monday, according to a release from Capt. Matt LeMonds. The inmate was immediately moved into medical isolation, and the other inmates in the unit where he had been housed were isolated, the statement said.

Positive test results came back Tuesday, Lemonds said.

The Division of Community Corrections is working with the Lexington Health Department for guidance on reducing the risk to other inmates, Corrections officers, and staff, as well as conducting additional testing.