Inspection to close Singing Bridge in Frankfort Aug. 13

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 Office advises motorists of the temporary closure of the Singing Bridge in downtown Frankfort next week.

KYTC engineers will be completing the annual inspection of the structure, which was built in 1894.

The Singing Bridge, which carries US 60X across the Kentucky River, will be closed to vehicular traffic on Thursday, August 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Motorists must use the Capital Avenue Bridge to cross the river. The sidewalks on the Singing Bridge will remain open to pedestrians.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

