Fayette reports another 84 new coronavirus cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another 84 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday in Fayette County, the Health Department said Friday in its daily morning update.

The number, the seventh-highest one-day figure, pushed the county’s total since March to 3,726.

The county recorded no new deaths, leaving that number at 47.

As of Friday morning, 2,811 people have reported recovering, an increase of 54 from Thursday morning.

Overall, more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during July. But August is starting off as if it may top the July numbers with 471 cases in six days. Four of the highest single-day figures have come in the first six days of the month.

Lexington reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases in July. The city reported 1,553 cases from March 8 — the date of the first case in Fayette County — through June 30.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: • 116 cases, July 27 • 105 cases, Aug. 4 • 100 cases, July 23 • 91 cases, July 31 • 90 cases, Aug. 5 • 89 cases, July 30 • 84 cases, Aug. 6 • 83 cases, July 9 • 82 cases, Aug. 1 • 69 cases, July 15, July 19 • 67 cases, July 26 • 65 cases, July 10 • 63 cases, Aug. 2

• 62 cases, July 6

• 61 cases, July 20

• 58 cases, July 13

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3

• 46 cases, July 1

Please follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wear a cloth face covering in public.