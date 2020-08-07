Embankment repairs to keep Nicholas County road closed

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Part of Crooked Creek Road — KY 1244 — in Nicholas County will remain closed during the next week or two for continued embankment repairs.

Now through Aug. 14, and possibly throughout the week of Aug. 17, state highway crews will keep KY 1244 closed about two tenths of a mile west of Barterville (milepoint 3.4) to place rock along the roadside to rebuild the embankment.

Crews have been excavating and making slip repairs since July 27. The amount of excavation was more than anticipated, which has extended the repair project.

Barricades have been placed at Bald Hill Road and KY 3314, with no traffic allowed past Bald Hill and only local traffic allowed past the KY 3314 barricade.

All through traffic should use KY 3314, US 68, and KY 1455 to detour.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather and other conditions. Motorists should watch message boards for announcements and traffic changes, and heed all warning signs.