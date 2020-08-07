Coroner, hospital need help finding two families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn and the UK Medical Center need the community’s help finding the families of two people who died recently.

Karen Denis Meyer died of natural causes July 24 at UK Medical Center. She was 68. She lived in the Chadwick Drive area of Lexington, according to Ginn.

Ginn nor the hospital know her marital status or her occupation.

They think she has a daughter named Denise Nester who lives in the Mt. Sterling area, but they have been unable to reach her or any other relative.

In the other case, 43-year-old Christy Lynn Murphy died of natural causes July 21, 2020 at UK Medical Center. She lived in the Bordeaux area of Lexington. Ginn nor the hospital know her marital status or her occupation.

She may have a daughter, Chasity Murphy, in the Lexington area.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Ginn at 859-455-5700.