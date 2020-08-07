Breonna Taylor case: Kentucky Attorney General says he’s waiting on ballistics test from FBI crime lab, other key evidence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) -For the first time since taking over the case in late May, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is shedding light on why we don’t have a decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Cameron’s office says they are waiting for key evidence about the actual shooting, specifically related to the guns and bullets involved.

“Attorney General Cameron remains committed to an independent and thorough investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor. The investigation remains ongoing, and we currently await additional testing and analysis from federal partners, including a ballistics test from the FBI crime lab.”