26 billboards in Louisville demand officers be charged in Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS)— Oprah Winfrey and “O Magazine” are putting up 26 of billboards across Kentucky for every year Breonna Taylor was alive.

The billboards show the cover of "O Magazine" honoring Breonna Taylor's life and urge people to visit the website for the group Until Freedom.

The billboard says: “If you turn a blind eye to racism. you become an accomplice to it.”