Sign work to cause lane closures Thursday in Anderson, Clark families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of continued panel sign operations. Temporary shoulder closures are necessary for the repair work to be completed.

Thursday, August 6 – currently and until 6 p.m.

Anderson County

The Bluegrass Parkway – Westbound

a shoulder closure is in effect between milepoints 48.2 and 48.5

Clark County

Interstate 64 – Eastbound

a shoulder closure is in effect between milepoints 101.5 and 102

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.