Customs and Border Patrol seize big shipment of fentanyl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shipment of the deadly narcotic, fentanyl, valued at about $17,000, was confiscated Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville.

The shipment, originating from Mexico, was headed to Colorado, and was manifested as a spare computer part for an automobile. Based on experience and past knowledge, officers inspected the parcel and found two bundles hidden inside the engine control unit, the agecy said in a statement.

CBP officers were able test of the contraband, which tested positive for 337 grams of fentanyl worth $17,000.

“Even though this shipment may seem like a very small amount, remember two milligrams of this stuff is lethal,” said Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. “This seizure showcases the excellent work our officers do every day. This is a dangerous opioid, and our officers were able to prevent this deadly drug from reaching its destination.”

Fentanyl is an extremely toxic substance to handle in addition to being a dangerous narcotic to use. Officers are extremely careful when confronted with this substance, which again demonstrates the risk CBP officers face performing their daily duties.

Fentanyl and its analogues are synthetic opioids that bind to and activate the opioid receptors in the brain creating analgesic and euphoric effects. Compared to other opioid medications, most types of fentanyl are extremely powerful.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing the Nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration.