Crash victim’s widow sues driver of other vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The family of a man killed in a traffic accident in June has sued the driver of the other vehicle for wrongful death.

Sondra Morgan, the widow of 25-year-old Daezon Morgan, filed the suit July 30 in Fayette County Circuit Court, seeking damages from 30-year-old Matthew Starling for her and support for their daughter, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

As WTVQ previously has reported, Starling was the driver of a vehicle that turned in front of Morgan as he drove his motorcycle north on Richmond Road just before 9 a.m. on June 8. Daezon Morgan died from his injuries in the crash.

A Fayette County Grand Jury indicted Starling on second-degree manslaughter, DUI and marijuana possession charges this week. Second-degree manslaughter is a class C felony that, if convicted, carries between five and 10 years in prison.

Police previously have said Starling admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana prior to the accident, WTVQ previously reported.

According to the lawsuit, Morgan’s estate has incurred “extraordinary” medical, funeral and burial costs, according to the Herald-Leader report. The lawsuit, which asks for a jury trial, also says the daughter and Sondra Morgan lost “a right to services, aid, society, comfort and companionship between themselves and Daezon Tyquise Morgan,” the newspaper reported.