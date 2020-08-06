Bath County Schools to begin year with online classes only

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bath County Public Schools will begin the new school year with online classes only, according to the Bath County News-Outlook.
The report says during a special meeting Thursday evening , the Bath County Board of Education voted to begin classes online on August 24, 2020 and continue online until at least September 18, 2020.
The report says the board will hold another special meeting on September 14, 2020 to determine if classes will still need to be held online only or a combination of online and in-person instruction from September 21-October 13, 2020. The decision will be based on the status of the coronavirus in the county at the time along with guidance from local and state health officials.
