Bardstown, Whitesburg among water, sewer grant recipients

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced the approval of five project loans from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority totaling $7,230,900 for wastewater and sewer system improvements in the cities of Bardstown, Calvert City, Dawson Springs, Lewisburg and Whitesburg.

“Every city and county in Kentucky should have reliable wastewater and sewer systems,” said Beshear. “I’m glad these five cities can make necessary updates and provide more reliable service to their communities.”

Department for Local Government Commissioner and KIA Board Chairman Dennis Keene mentioned how important these projects are for local communities.

“Our purpose is to provide resources to local governments so they can better serve everyone in the commonwealth,” said Commissioner Keene. “Today’s projects will provide better resources and service to more than 12,000 Kentuckians.”

Bardstown

The City of Bardstown was approved for a $1,472,400 Fund B loan for improvements to the wastewater treatment system. Upon completion, the Cormans Crossing, Royal Crest and American Greetings pump stations will be updated to increase capacity. The city will use the loan to add new controls and valve vaults, convert to wet pit submersible pumps, upgrade access roads and add an emergency generator. Upgrades will allow stations to meet current and anticipated demand and will make stations safer by reducing confined space entry hazards. The project will better serve 8,000 Kentuckians.

“We are pleased to get approved for this KIA loan, which will help us renovate and update the sewer system that serves the western part of Bardstown and the Nelson County area,” said Bardstown Mayor J. Richard Dick Heaton. “It will allow for more industrial and residential development in that portion of our county to help meet the increased demand for services.”

Calvert City

The City of Calvert City was approved for a $2,908,500 Fund A loan for the wastewater treatment plant influent lift station and plant improvements project. The city will use the loan to rehabilitate the existing system, which will improve disinfection, aeration and mixing systems. Upon completion, the project will provide better, more reliable service for 1,700 households.

Dawson Springs

Dawson Springs was approved for a $1 million Fund A loan to make clarifier improvements to the wastewater treatment plant. This project will improve sewer lines and reduce inflow and infiltration. Upon completion, the city will better serve 800 sewer customers and 950 water customers.

“Our storm sewer is one of our biggest problems and this project will remedy that so our capacity can go back up to where it should be,” said Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley. “The facility is roughly 35 years old and desperately needs an upgrade. We are fortunate to get this loan and other funds so we can move forward and get this project going.”

Lewisburg

Lewisburg was approved for a $750,000 Fund A loan to rehabilitate approximately 2,650 linear feet of sanitary sewer line and 14 manholes in the city’s collection system. Upon completion, the project will decrease sanitary sewer overflows and improve services for 360 households.

Whitesburg

The City of Whitesburg was approved for a $1.1 million Fund F loan to replace two water tanks, which will increase storage and improve the water system. The updates will better serve 1,400 households and will allow the city to wholesale water to the Letcher County water and sewer district.

“I am absolutely delighted that KIA decided to help us with these water tank replacements,” said Whitesburg Mayor James Craft. “They are outdated, leaking and costing the city money. And now we can use this loan to replace them and be on our way for another 20 to 30 years. This is a major step for our city.”