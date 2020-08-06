Missing 68-year-old sought in Winchester, Clark County

CLARK CUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A missig 68-year-old man is sought in Winchester and Clark County.
According to the Clark County Emergency Management, James Larry Partin, of 3465 Stamper Drive in Winchester, was last seen at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
He was driving a black 2011 Hyundai Elantra with Kentucky license plate 248-NBS. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with no shirt or shoes.
He is described as 5-8, weighing 165 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair and a gray beard.
He may have been headed to Middlesboro, Ky.
He has dementia.
Anyone with information should contact the Winchester Police at 859-744-2111.