Wayne County man charged with counterfeit money

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An alert store clerk who recognized a man’s efforts to pass some counterfeit money lands a Monticello man in jail.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, 22-year-old Kyle Hicks was charged Tuesday night with eight counts of possession of counterfeit money stemming from incidents Monday at the Murphy USA market on the Highway 90 Bypass in Monticello.
According to the Commonwealth Journal newspaper, convenience store managers reported a man passed a bogus $100 bill Monday night and returned and tried to pass another one later.
When Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Neal began investigating, store personnel handed over a fake $20 bill used Monday night and helped investigators point out Hicks on surveillance video.
When Neal arrested Hicks, he recovered seven additional fake $20 bills, the newspaper reported.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Monticello Police Department have received other reports from businesses of funny money. Hicks is believed to be one of the main suspects, Hicks said, according to the Commonwealth Journal.