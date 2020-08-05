UofL pauses workouts for four fall sports programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (UofL Athletics) — The University of Louisville has temporarily suspended all team-related activities for the fall sports of men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball. The decision was made after 29 members of the four teams tested positive for COVID-19 while multiple other teammates and student-athletes from other sports were potentially exposed to the virus and remain in quarantine due to contact tracing.

Following department policies and protocols, the primary source of the positive tests, and its exposure, was traced primarily to an off-campus party. Though all student-athletes have been well-educated about the dangers of social gatherings to themselves and to others, UofL leaders have again reinforced the necessity to adhere to state, local, and Center for Disease Control (CDC) medical guidelines and procedures for the health and safety of all.

Team members from the four sports programs who have not tested positive or been identified through contact tracing may be permitted to return to workouts on campus beginning Monday, Aug. 10, pending testing results. The suspension of activities began on Monday, Aug. 3.