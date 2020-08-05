Tip leads to marijuana cultivation operation in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Martin County man had some surprise visitors on Wednesday who shut down his alleged marijuana growing operation and took him to jail.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says it received an anonymous tip about the reported cultivation operation on Hall’s Branch in the Tomahawk community.
Investigators say when they arrived at the home, 39-year old Terrence Mills was tending to his pot plants. He was arrested on-site and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
Deputies say some 25 marijuana plants were seized along with a handgun and machete.
*Note: The photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.