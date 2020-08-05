New Lexington marketing effort asks residents to help attract tourists

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – VisitLEX launched a new marketing campaign to attract tourists back to the Bluegrass. Its secret weapon: Lexingtonians.

The message is that people can travel safely to Lexington, and its medium is local residents. VisitLEX is enlisting Lexingtonians to help support the community’s great attractions – from culinary and beverage to historical and nature attractions – by promoting them on social media.

Residents will not only help their favorite hang-outs survive, but they will boost the overall economy and help shore up the tax base:

Total hotel room revenue in 2019 topped $196 million – an increase of $5 million from 2018.

Without tourism, each Lexington taxpayer would be paying an additional $1,400 each year to replace that tax revenue.

According to the most recent Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers, 69% of American travelers say they are changing their travel plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lexington is well positioned for what today’s travel is looking for as the country reopens. It’s drivable, safe and less densely populated than many cities.

VisitLEX will be promoting small batch experiences. Research shows that people are looking for smaller group experiences, so it will be focusing on experiences such as horse farm tours, distillery tours, kayaking excursions or hikes at the Red River Gorge.

It will point potential visitors to one all-encompassing landing page about traveling to Lexington post-quarantine, including tips and best practices when traveling to Lexington: https://sharethelex.com/lexington-is-a-safe-bet-for-travel/#filter=.articles-list__scroller-item-page-1.

The primary markets will be Kentucky; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis. The digital strategy will focus mainly on Facebook, Trip Advisor and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail website, which have been outstanding lead-generation platforms in the past.