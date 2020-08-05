NAACP honors local heroes and heroines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington chapter of the NAACP in partnership with the Zeta Rho chapter of Theta Chi at the University of Kentucky has kicked off a week-long educational campaign on social media to raise awareness about the history of the organization, Civil Rights and Voting Rights issues, and the current push for racial equality that includes those earlier missions and new efforts such as Black Lives Matter.

Wednesday, the NAACP also paused to introduce and recognize some of its many voices, local heroes and heroines.

The first to be recognized is the Rev. Dr. James “Jim” H. Thurman Jr.

A man of many passions, he is a preacher, teacher, author, lecturer and an Army veteran, with a PhD in biblical studies, EdD in education, masters of biblical studies, masters in business techniques, and a bachelors in sociology and psychology.

He served as a combat engineer from 1966-1972.

He was the founder of the Lexington District Branch (#23) for NABVETS (National Association for Black Veterans) and now serves as the Ky State Commander for NABVETS.

He was the first chairman of the newly formed Veterans Service Commission Fayette County, and was the only two-time chairman of the Lexington Downtown Unity Task Force. He now serves as the co-chair for the Veterans Experience Action Center, Veterans Resources United for Central/Southeastern KY, and the Fayette County Veterans Parade.

Rev. Thurman has received numerous recognition and awards over the years: inducted into the KY Veterans Hall of Fame in 2016, KY’s Male Veteran of the Year in 2014 (Kentuckiana Epilepsy Foundation), and is listed in the Congressional Record in Washington DC as an “Outstanding Kentuckian,” just to name a few.

Rev. Thurman has been so important to the community that the Lexington-Fayette Urban Coounty Council declared November 2016 as “Rev. Dr. Jim Thurman Month.”