Man indicted for manslaughter in fatal June accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 30-year-old Lexington man is indicted for second-degree manslaughter, DUI and possession of marijuana in connection with a June 8 accident that killed a 25-year-old father.
Matthew Starling was indicted by the Fayette County Grand Jury, the family of 25-year-old Daezon Morgan confirmed.
Morgan is accused of driving drunk when he turned left from southbound Richmond Road to Preston Avenue into the path of the motorcycle Morgan was driving northbound with a group of friends. Morgan’s motorcycle was unable to avoid Starling’s truck.
Morgan died from his injuries.
At the time, police arrest citations said Starling admitted to drinking earlier and officers described him as having bloodshot eyes, smelling of alcohol and having slurred speech.
The accident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on June 8.
Starling faces arraignment Aug. 21 in Fayette County Circuit Court, according to Morgan’s family, which rallied outside the courthouse to await the Grand Jury’s decision.