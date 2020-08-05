75.6 F
Lexington
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Home News Local News Man indicted for manslaughter in fatal June accident

Man indicted for manslaughter in fatal June accident

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
2
Matthew Starling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 30-year-old Lexington man is indicted for second-degree manslaughter, DUI and possession of marijuana in connection with a June 8 accident that killed a 25-year-old father.

Matthew Starling was indicted by the Fayette County Grand Jury, the family of 25-year-old Daezon Morgan confirmed.

- Advertisement -

Morgan is accused of driving drunk when he turned left from southbound Richmond Road to Preston Avenue into the path of the motorcycle Morgan was driving northbound with a group of friends. Morgan’s motorcycle was unable to avoid Starling’s truck.

Morgan died from his injuries.

At the time, police arrest citations said Starling admitted to drinking earlier and officers described him as having bloodshot eyes, smelling of alcohol and having slurred speech.

The accident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on June 8.

Starling faces arraignment Aug. 21 in Fayette County Circuit Court, according to Morgan’s family, which rallied outside the courthouse to await the Grand Jury’s decision.

Your Neighbors. Your News. 

Talk To Us

Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.

Watch Us

We live, work and play right here in Central Kentucky. We are your neighbors. We celebrate community and we tell your stories. We are the most trusted source for local news.

 

Get Alerts

Download the ABC 36 News App on your smart phone or tablet device to receive breaking news and weather push notifications the minute it happens.

HOME

NEWS

COMMUNITY

FEATURES

WEATHER

SPORTS

© 2020 WDEF-DT. Website Design & Hosting by ChartLocal