Man arrested following motorcycle chase, crash

MARTIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Martin in Floyd County may only have about 650 residents, but its police department has been busy recently.

Tuesday night, Patrolman Brad Stidham was running radar on Main Street when he spotted a black Harley Davidson motorcycle whose driver was wanted on felony charges for fleeing from Floyd County officers previously, according to Police Chief Kenny Stidham.

When Officer Brad Stidham tried to stop the motorcycle, the driver took off. The chase continued until the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Michael W. Crum, laid the bike down on Crum Branch at Arkansas Creek, the chief said in a release. Crum tried to run and when he refused to stop, officers used a Taser to subdue him, the chief said.

Crum, of Arkansas Creek Road in Martin, was arrested on Circuit Court warrants for bail jumping, growing marijuana, driving under the influence as well as a variety of other charges. In connection with the chase, he also was charged with two counts of first-degree fleeing, two counts of drug possession and other offenses.

Chief Stidham thanked the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and LKentucky State Police for assistance.

“As always, proactive policing and keeping our community safe remains our number one priority. If you have any information regarding illegal activity, you can call us at (606)-285-3062 or our drug tip line at (606)-949-1402. You can remain anonymous,” the chief said.