Corbin lawyer denies sexual harassment allegations

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Corbin lawyer responds to a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by two women who worked for him.
According to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader, Shane Romines denies sexually harassing the women and says they never complained of alleged unwelcome advances when they worked for him.
The report says Romines claims the women took part in consensual sex.
The two former employees are seeking an unspecified amount of money in their suit. The newspaper report says Romines is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.