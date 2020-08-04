UPDATE: GoFundMe account set up for Good Samaritan killed in accident

UPDATE, 7 A.M. AUG. 4, 2020

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) A GoFundMe account has been set up by friends of the woman killed early Monday being a Good Samaritan to others in a traffic accident.

“This beautiful soul gained her angel wings early this morning, 08-03-2020, while doing what she always did best…helping others,” the page established by Jaycee Hurley says of Shana Dawn Cunningham-Terrill, of Pine Ridge. “She was the laughter in any room, always smiling, always trying to do anything possible to make everyone else’s like a little easier and a little brighter. There isn’t a lot we can REALLY do to ‘help’ her daughter and grand babies during this horrific time, but we can keep praying for them and we can all contribute to trying to make their lives a tiny bit easier through losing one of the most important people in their lives.”

The fund has a goal of $10,000.

UPDATE, AUG. 3, 4:10 P.M.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 38-year-old Pine Ridge woman was killed in a freak accident early Monday morning when she stopped to help an accident victim and struck by another car.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Shana Dawn Cunningham-Terrill, of Pine Ridge, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. She died at 4:42 a.m., Ginn said, of blunt force trauma.

She was one of several people who had stopped to help at the accident scene at the 108 mile marker and was struck along with some other people by a car that was trying to dodge the initial accident.

UPDATE (08/03/20 7:20 a.m.) – Multiple injuries have been reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, following an early morning wreck on Interstate 64 that shutdown the road for several hours.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials reported a crash early Monday morning involving multiple passenger cars near mile market 108 between Winchester and Mount Sterling.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is underway following an initial single vehicle collision. The sheriff’s office reports the driver of a vehicle exited the road for unknown reasons, hit an embankment before coming to a stop across two eastbound lanes. The driver was found outside of the vehicle. The sheriff’s office reports a good samaritan stopped to render aid in the median when another vehicle swerved to miss the disabled vehicle and hit both individuals.

The conditions of the two pedestrians are not known at this time, although the sheriff’s office reports there are other people injured as well.

Several different agencies responded to the scene, according to KYTC.

Interstate 64 reopened just after 7 a.m. Monday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Part of Interstate 64 is shutdown in Montgomery County due to a wreck, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted: “I-64 will be temporarily closed on the Eastbound side from the 101 Exit to the 110 Exit due a serious traffic accident at the 108 mile marker. Law Enforcement and Fire/EMS are on scene. Please avoid the area.”