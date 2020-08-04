UPDATE: GoFundMe account set up for Good Samaritan killed in accident

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
168

UPDATE, 7 A.M. AUG. 4, 2020

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) A GoFundMe account has been set up by friends of the woman killed early Monday being a Good Samaritan to others in a traffic accident.

- Advertisement -

“This beautiful soul gained her angel wings early this morning, 08-03-2020, while doing what she always did best…helping others,” the page established by Jaycee Hurley says of  Shana Dawn Cunningham-Terrill, of Pine Ridge. “She was the laughter in any room, always smiling, always trying to do anything possible to make everyone else’s like a little easier and a little brighter. There isn’t a lot we can REALLY do to ‘help’ her daughter and grand babies during this horrific time, but we can keep praying for them and we can all contribute to trying to make their lives a tiny bit easier through losing one of the most important people in their lives.”

The fund has a goal of $10,000.

UPDATE, AUG. 3, 4:10 P.M.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 38-year-old Pine Ridge woman was killed in a freak accident early Monday morning when she stopped to help an accident victim and struck by another car.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Shana Dawn Cunningham-Terrill, of Pine Ridge, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. She died at 4:42 a.m., Ginn said, of blunt force trauma.

She was one of several people who had stopped to help at the accident scene at the 108 mile marker and was struck along with some other people by a car that was trying to dodge the initial accident.

UPDATE (08/03/20 7:20 a.m.) – Multiple injuries have been reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, following an early morning wreck on Interstate 64 that shutdown the road for several hours.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials reported a crash early Monday morning involving multiple passenger cars near mile market 108 between Winchester and Mount Sterling.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is underway following an initial single vehicle collision. The sheriff’s office reports the driver of a vehicle exited the road for unknown reasons, hit an embankment before coming to a stop across two eastbound lanes. The driver was found outside of the vehicle. The sheriff’s office reports a good samaritan stopped to render aid in the median when another vehicle swerved to miss the disabled vehicle and hit both individuals.

The conditions of the two pedestrians are not known at this time, although the sheriff’s office reports there are other people injured as well.

Several different agencies responded to the scene, according to KYTC.

Interstate 64 reopened just after 7 a.m. Monday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC 36 for updates.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Part of Interstate 64 is shutdown in Montgomery County due to a wreck, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted: “I-64 will be temporarily closed on the Eastbound side from the 101 Exit to the 110 Exit due a serious traffic accident at the 108 mile marker. Law Enforcement and Fire/EMS are on scene. Please avoid the area.”

Previous articleDrive-through job fair, hiring push may be good signs
Next articleUK tests more than 1,800 on first day
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!