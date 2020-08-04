Lexington, Louisville Komen cancer programs combine for ‘virtual’ race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Press Release) – Susan G. Komen Kentucky is going virtual for this year’s annual Race for the Cure event during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

This is the 25th anniversary for the event, and the nonprofit organization will combine its annual Lexington and Louisville races to host a virtual Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 3, for the entire state of Kentucky.

Participants will be able to move in their own way, on their own time and in their own location.

The virtual Kentucky Race for the Cure will bring together breast cancer patients, survivors and supporters from Kentucky and southern Indiana to help raise funds and awareness.

Every two minutes, one case of breast cancer is diagnosed in the United States, and by the end of 2020, more than 42,000 women and men in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer. Komen Kentucky is dedicated to supporting low-income breast cancer patients during their treatment with everyday living expenses and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

“Our mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough breast cancer research, and despite a setback this year with COVID-19 and not being able to have a big event in person, we want to keep our mission moving,” said Amy Pehlke, executive director of Susan G. Komen Kentucky. “Although our Race for the Cure will look a little different this year, we know funds from this event are crucial to helping provide financial relief to those fighting the disease. We want Kentucky’s breast cancer patients and survivors to know we are still here to support and celebrate them during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

The local Affiliate aims to raise $25,000 during this year’s virtual Kentucky Race for the Cure to benefit low-income breast cancer patients going through treatment with essential living expenses, including transportation, lodging, copayments, utilities, child care and food, as well as to fund Susan G. Komen global breast cancer research that will one day ensure every breast cancer diagnosis ends in survival. In addition to raising funds for breast cancer, Race for the Cure tells the story of Komen’s impact, a journey of changing lives and bettering the Kentucky community, and a celebration of hope.

The event begins with a virtual kickoff at 8:30 a.m. on Komen Kentucky’s Facebook page. Participants are encouraged to race at any time from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. All participants are encouraged to post photos and videos throughout the day and tag Susan G. Komen Kentucky on social media. Komen Kentucky will also honor and award the top fundraising teams on their social media channels.

Registration for Race for the Cure is $20 for adults, which includes a t-shirt. Breast cancer survivors will also receive a medal and hat. Children under 18 years old are welcome to participate with an entry fee of $10.

To learn more about Susan G. Komen Kentucky or to sign-up for the virtual Kentucky Race for the Cure, visit https://bit.ly/2X8uIv7 or call (502) 495-7824.

Komen Kentucky is helping fuel research, advocate for patients and support people facing breast cancer locally through a variety of direct patient-centered services and by collaborating with area providers to remove barriers and connect people to needed care across 111 Kentuckiana counties. For more information, call (502) 495-7824 or visit komenkentucky.org.