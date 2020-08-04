Lexington fire crews respond to machine fire at Trane Plant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Trane Plant on Mercer Road.
According to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas with the Lexington Fire Department, a few companies responded to the 1500 block of Mercer Road to a report of a structure fire around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Saas reports a machine on the manufacturing floor caught fire and was extinguished with fire sprinklers that had been activated.
Fire crews extinguished the remaining fire that was found and continue to work to ventilate the structure from the smoke, according to Saas.
Fire crews report no word of any injuries at this time.