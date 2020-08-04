KSP stops man for going 114 mph

HARTFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police chased down a Missouri man after a trooper spotted him going 114 miles per hour.
According to the KSP, 26-year-old Damian Howard was arrested Tuesday morning following the chase across three counties. He is charged with several counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, speeding and other offenses.
According to the KSP, Sgt. Dewel Miller, of the commercial enforcement division, spotted 2020 Blue Kia Optima traveling 114 mph shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday on I-165 in Ohio County.
When Miller tried to stop the car, the driver took off, continuing south on I-165 through Butler County into Warren County where tire spikes were used to stop the car at mile marker 8.
Howard fled on foot but was caught along a nearby wood line.
A passenger, 26-year-old Shadale Lewis, of St. Louis, Mo., was cited and released for possession of marijuana.