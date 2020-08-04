EKU kicker leaves football team due to program’s alleged handling of fall camp amid pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – EKU kicker Landon White posted on Instagram he has resigned from his position on Eastern Kentucky’s football team. In the post, he details how the team has handled returning to campus during the pandemic.

“At Eastern Kentucky Football there is little or no testing, (last team test was July 6),” White said in the post. “Symptomatic players still in the building and around other teammates. But the same day people had symptoms we continued to practice instead of face the issue head on.”

White went on to say the team arrived back on campus for fall camp July 31st. He says since then, multiple players and members of the coaching staff have tested positive. He also comments on the conditions of meeting rooms for players and staff.

“There are meeting rooms with 100+ players and staff crammed into it with zero space and no social distancing rules in sight,” said White in his Instagram post. “The Player cafeteria (case dining hall) endangers the EKU Cafeteria staff as well as other students who are now on campus, masks are routinely not worn while players are constantly being reminded by the dining hall staff instead of our coaches to keep it on.”

According to EKU’s Athletics website, White is a graduate of Madison Central and was set to be a redshirt junior this season.

White’s full Instagram post is below. ABC 36 Sports has contacted an EKU Athletics spokesperson and we are awaiting on an official statement from the university.