Boutique a ‘superhero’ with student mask donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of students at one Lexington elementary school will be sporting new masks, when they do eventually return to the classroom, courtesy of a Louisville boutique.
Pink Tag Boutique partnered with the Lexington non- profit organization Superhero Mask Project to provide 670 masks to students and staff at Picadome Elementary, a Title I meaning it has a higher than average number of students from low-income families.
The school’s principal and others were concerned many families would not have the resources to buy masks.
Britney Renbarger, the owner of the boutique, says she understands the struggle.
“Growing up, our family was a low-income family. I remember the stress of my parents not being able to afford our school supplies. For my sister and I to be able to help these families who can’t afford school supplies or masks, it means a lot to us,” she said.
The masks are washable and reusable.
Fayette County schools will start school with online learning later this month.