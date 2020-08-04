Alice Lloyd College announces fall opening plan

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alice Lloyd College on Tuesday released its fall semester plan that reflects the new normal during a global pandemic.
Students can return to campus for the condensed semester on August 15.
Classes will begin August 18. The semester will end before Thanksgiving.
Everyone on campus will be required to wear a mask or face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.
The school says classrooms will be cleaned twice a day.
Campus housing will be open, but no overnight visitors will be allowed.
Food service will expand its hours to reduce crowds during traditionally busy meal times, according to the school.
