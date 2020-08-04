9 utilities split $13.6 million in grants, loans for upgrades

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Hilda Legg announced Tuesday the department is investing over $13.6 million in nine water infrastructure improvement projects across rural Kentucky.

USDA is funding the projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.

“Maintaining and upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure is crucial to our rural communities,” said Legg. “Water districts that practice sound management and keep their systems in good health will be there to serve their respective communities for decades to come. Together, we can help those communities thrive, because when rural Kentucky thrives, America thrives.”

Adair County Water District – This Rural Development investment ($1.945 million loan/$647,930 grant) will be used to construct approximately four miles of new waterline, replace approximately 2,800 lateral feet of substandard waterline, install telemetry at 19 sites, and replace three intake pumps at the wastewater treatment plant.

City of Whitesville – This Rural Development investment ($300,000 loan/$243,250 grant) will be used to improve the existing wastewater treatment plant to bring it into compliance with regulation discharge limits.

Farmdale Water District – This Rural Development investment ($2.458 million loan) will be used to install approximately 12 miles of waterline to replace aged and obsolete waterlines that are subject to breaks, leaks, and water loss in Franklin County.

City of Warsaw – This Rural Development investment ($488,000 loan/$163,000 grant) will be used to replace two key components in the wastewater treatment plan to help meet regulated permit discharge limits and ensure safe and sanitary waste disposal Gallatin County.

Grayson County Water District – This Rural Development investment ($256,000 loan/$100,860 grant) will be used to complete the construction of approximately five miles of waterline, three new interconnects, and one new master meter in order to extend the service area.

Western Mason County Water District – This Rural Development investment ($1.515 million loan/$504,700 grant) will be used to replace approximately 11 miles of predominantly obsolete asbestos cement distribution mains and 275 customer service meters with new radio meters. The project also includes repairs and maintenance to four existing water storage tanks and five existing pump stations. These improvements will eliminate frequent breaks in the system, disruption of service, loss of revenue, and poor water quality in Mason County.

City of Muldraugh – This Rural Development investment ($1.2 million loan/$403,000 grant) will be used to replace and install approximately 3.5 miles of gravity sewer and force mains, replace one pump station, and rehabilitate approximately 160 manholes in order to eliminate potential health hazards from aging and deteriorating infrastructure in Meade County.

Lake Village Water Association, Incorporated – This Rural Development investment

($2 million loan) will be used to replace approximately 17.5-miles of aged, undersized waterline prone to breaks, leaks, low pressures and water loss and replace service connections within the system in Mercer County.

Levee Road Water Association – This Rural Development investment ($1 million loan/$250,000 grant) will be used to upgrade transmission mains, provide flushing hydrants and a new chlorine booster station, and perform repairs to an existing water storage tank to improve overall water quality and reduce water loss from frequent breaks. These improvements will benefit existing customers in rural Montgomery County.

The Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.