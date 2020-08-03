Volunteers needed for Fayette’s ‘Creek Sweep’ this month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Press Release) – Help protect Lexington creeks by participating in the city’s first Creek Sweep, a litter cleanup event taking place August 1-16 throughout Fayette County.

Volunteers are asked to pick up litter in their neighborhoods, backyards and parks. Rain washes litter into storm drains that lead straight to local creeks and eventually the Kentucky River. Cleaning up litter anywhere, not just next to waterways, leads to healthier creeks in our community.

The Creek Sweep was created as a stand-in for the annual Kentucky River Clean Sweep, which was canceled earlier this summer in response to the pandemic.

Unlike the Kentucky River event, which involved volunteers gathering in one location and sharing supplies, the Creek Sweep is designed to allow households to participate on their own, without needing to be in close contact with others.

“Citizen engagement in addressing litter issues is needed to help keep Lexington clean,” said Susan Plueger, director of the Division of Environmental Services. “This year, we are all struggling with resource constraints. When people join the Creek Sweep, they are making an immediate and valuable impact on the city.”

From August 1-16, volunteers can pick up free Creek Sweep kits at partner locations throughout Lexington. These kits contain trash bags and disposable gloves. Watershed-specific goody bags will also be available.

Volunteers who fill out a post-cleanup survey online can request a thank you gift – either a dry bag or water-themed neck gaiter that can be used as a facemask.

Visit LexingtonKY.gov/CreekSweep for pickup site locations, cleanup tips, and more information about volunteering.