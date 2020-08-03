Recovery effort continues for missing kayaker

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews from five different departments continue to search for a kayaker who went missing in Stoner Creek in Bourbon County Sunday evening.

Rescue workers said at about noon Monday they may be close to finding the body after a search that continued through the night Sunday and became a recovery mission Monday morning.

Crews have used sonar and dragging equipment in an area between two dams near the 1700 block of North Middletown Road north of the Middletown community..

The man’s kayak got caught up in swift water near the first dam Sunday night.