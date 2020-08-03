Lexington COVID-19 testing sites this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Division of Emergency Management (DEM), a division of Lexington-Fayette County’s Department of Public Safety, has announced COVID-19 testing locations for the week of August 3.
Walgreens
2296 Executive Drive – Corner of Winchester Road and Sir Barton Way
Free testing, appointment required
Every day – Monday through Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Register for an appointment HERE
Southland Christian Church
Richmond Road Campus
2349 Richmond Road – Near the intersection of Richmond Rd. and New Circle Rd.
Free testing, no appointment necessary
Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Consolidated Baptist Church
1625 Russel Cave Road
Free testing, no appointment necessary
Thursday, August 6, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, August 7, noon – 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 8, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Lexmark
800 Newtown Pike – follow signs for entrance to testing site
Free testing, no appointment necessary
Wednesday, August 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, August 6, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, August 7, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Lexington Urgent Care
1701 Nicholasville Rd. – (859) 523-5310
3101 Richmond Rd. – (859) 269-2273
4097 Nichols Park Drive – (859) 245-2273
Registration preferred or call for appointment; walk-ins accepted
http://www.urgentcareofky.com/
More information available HERE.