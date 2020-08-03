Jessamine County Public Schools will begin classes online only

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – At a special meeting Monday night, the Jessamine County Board of Education voted 3-2 to begin classes August 26, 2020, with the option for students of having in-person classes or online instruction.
However, Superintendent Matt Moore informed the board he was exercising his authority and decided there will be no in-person instruction for at least the first two weeks of school due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the county.
According to the Jessamine County Health Department, the county’s Case Rate (cases per 100,000 of population per week) has increased 650% in the last three weeks.
Superintendent Moore says he will coordinate with state and local health officials to assess the situation weekly to determine when it’s safe to hold in-person classes.
He says the school district is still setting up its Virtual Learning Academy.
To see Superintendent Moore’s full message to JCPS families, click here.
