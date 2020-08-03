First Tee youth character program coming to Lexington

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The First Tee, a youth development organization dedicated to helping young people build character through educational programs, is coming to the Bluegrass and bringing its life skills experience program to the youth of central Kentucky.

Registration will open soon for programs launching in the fall.

Through in-school and after-school programs, First Tee of Greater Lexington will help shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by introducing them to character education and life skills through the game of golf. First Tee programs will be offered at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville as well as other clubs throughout the region. Coaches will be provided with formal training from First Tee’s well-established and highly regarded program.

“The First Tee initiative coming to central Kentucky is another great example of the PGA TOUR’s ongoing and unwavering commitment to support our region,” said Bryan Pettigrew, tournament director of the PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to bring the great sport of golf to all young people in the communities we serve.” Pettigrew will serve as The First Tee of Greater Lexington’s Board Chair.

First Tee of Lexington will be guided by Kevin Mims, as its inaugural executive director. Mims has been involved in coaching and leading youth activities for various organizations, emphasizing an intentional impact on the lives of the children and involving parents, for more than 35 years.

“First Tee is going to be a game-changer for our region, allowing us to build more character building programs through the game of golf, than ever before,” Mims said. “The success of First Tee throughout the country as well as globally is unparalleled and its commitment to diversity and championing the success of our young people is something special, something we can all rally around here in the Bluegrass.”

Mims is the executive director of the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association which represents High School and Middle School coaches across Kentucky as well as the caretakers of the High School All State Teams. The KGCA works with the Coaches, KHSAA, and Golf House Kentucky for the betterment of High School Golf in Kentucky. Additionally, Mims, a father of five, has served as the head coach of the Henry Clay High School golf team for the past 17 years.

First Tee of Lexington is joining a network of 150 chapters across the United States and select international locations (Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and Morocco) that have collectively impacted more than 15 million youth since its inception in 1997. First Tee chapters reach more than 136,000 young people annually at more than 1,200 program locations, with support from 25,000 volunteers. Additionally, First Tee has been introduced to more than 10,000 schools and youth centers reaching millions of additional kids through these programs.

For more information about the First Tee of Greater Lexington visit www.firstteelex.org.