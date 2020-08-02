Pastor loses fight against coronavirus

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The congregation of an Oldham County church held a virtual service Sunday morning with heavy hearts after losing its pastor to the coronavirus.
According to a Facebook post by the church, 56-year old Jeff Fuson, the founder and pastor at Phos Community Church, died Saturday after a nearly month long battle against the virus.
Fuson founded the church in 2008 after serving for nearly 20-years at Crestwood Baptist Church.
In a social media post after being diagnosed in July, Fuson urged people to take the virus seriously, wear a face covering and properly socially distance.
His death was one of two coronavirus-related deaths announced by the state on Sunday. Kentucky’s death toll since the pandemic hit in early March stood at 742.