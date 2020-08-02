UPDATE: Missing Knox County woman found safe

Update: Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 8:20 p.m. EDT

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Knox County woman who went missing July 30, 2020, returned home safely on August 2, 2020, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

- Advertisement -

No other details were released about the return of Britaney Carnes (Miller).

Original story below:

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Knox County Sheriff’s Department is asking for people’s help locating a missing woman.

Deputies said Britaney Carnes (Miller) has been missing since Thursday night, July 30, and was last seen in Barbourville.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please call 606-546-3181. The sheriff’s department says all calls will be kept confidential.