Frankfort native, UK grad goes before Senate committee Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Frankfort native and University of Kentucky graduate takes a step Wednesday toward putting Kentucky on the world stage.

Jennifer Yue Barber, who now is an attorney with Frost Brown Todd in Louisville, goes before the U.S. Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee for her appointment to the United Nations Economic and Social Council as ambassador.

Congress is expected to recess later this week, meaning Barber’s appointment likely won’t be approved until September or October. President Donald Trump nominated her late last year.

If approved as expected, she will join Kentuckian Kelly Craft who is U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Barber would serve as an alternate to Craft is necessary.

“Jennifer’s record of encouraging economic opportunity in Kentucky will serve her well as she works to help advance cooperation, development and prosperity throughout the international community,” U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said of Barber’s nomination.

She focuses her law practice on state and local tax, economic development, and government affairs. She earned her bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctor from the University of Kentucky.

She has served on UK’s Board of Trustees, the Kentucky Chamber’s Tax Working Group, U.S. Bank’s Advisory Board, the Kentucky State Fair Board, Board of Directors for the Kentucky Bar Foundation, and Louisville Bar Association. She has been named to Best Lawyers®, Kentucky Rising Stars®, and Martindale Hubbell’s Registry of Preeminent Women Lawyers.

She was honored by Business First of Louisville as its “Enterprising Woman to Watch” in 2015 and named to Louisville’s “Forty Under 40” in 2011.

She lives in Louisville with her husband, Andy, and two daughters.

