CDC warns of Salmonella outbreak in onions in Kentucky and 33 other states

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The CDC is warning people in Kentucky and other states about a salmonella outbreak connected to onions from Thomson International Incorporated.
One illness in the state has been linked to the onions.
Close to 400 people have gotten sick across 34-states and 59 people ended up in the hospital, according to the CDC.
No deaths have been reported.
The outbreak has been tied to red, white, yellow and sweet onions, according to the report.
If you have onions and can’t tell if they’re from Thomson or not, the CDC recommends throwing them out as a precaution.