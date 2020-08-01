Suspect, troopers not injured in shoot out

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 35-year-old Pine Knot, Ky., man is charged with attempted murder of a state trooper after a shoot out Friday morning in which neither he nor troopers were injured.

According to the Kentucky State Police, in addition to the attempted murder charge, Christoper A. Phillips also is charged possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree fleeing and evading, and resisting arrest.

Just before 10:30 Friday morning, troopers tried to arrest Phillips who was wanted to felony charges, the KSP said. Phillips shot at the trooper, who returned fire.

Phillips ran but was located a short time later and arrested, according to the KSP.

No one was injured.

The investigation is being led by Lt. Tony Dingess and Det. Billy Correll. Both were assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, the McCreary County Sherriff’s Office, the Whitley City Fire Department, and McCreary EMS.